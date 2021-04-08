Simple Software Solutions Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $220,853.31 and approximately $4.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for $0.0808 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00037376 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001625 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,732,930 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

