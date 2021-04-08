SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.20. SITE Centers posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SITC. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

SITC stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.19 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in SITE Centers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SITE Centers by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 40,556 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SITE Centers by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $23,956,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

