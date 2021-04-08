SIX Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. SIX has a total market cap of $41.48 million and $5.92 million worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SIX has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00072035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.68 or 0.00264963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $462.04 or 0.00791445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,344.56 or 0.99940755 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00018062 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.41 or 0.00706430 BTC.

About SIX

SIX’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&& . The official website for SIX is six.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

