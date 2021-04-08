SKALE Network Hits Market Cap of $438.04 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001147 BTC on major exchanges. SKALE Network has a market cap of $438.04 million and approximately $61.56 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00055720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00022644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00084323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.56 or 0.00630636 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030207 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 660,416,667 coins. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

