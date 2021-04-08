Skycoin (SKY) Price Tops $4.39

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last week, Skycoin has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $4.39 or 0.00007593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $87.75 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00070484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.38 or 0.00265427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.09 or 0.00782348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,804.98 or 1.00032707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00017595 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.18 or 0.00702894 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

