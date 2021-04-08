Small Love Potion Hits 1-Day Volume of $951,165.00 (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be bought for $0.0544 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $18.33 million and $951,165.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 337,341,189 coins. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

