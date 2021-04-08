Small Love Potion Trading 3.3% Lower This Week (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $18.44 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Small Love Potion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00056647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00022156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.06 or 0.00640456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00083229 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00030433 BTC.

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

