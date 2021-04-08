SmartCash Market Capitalization Achieves $25.02 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 124.5% higher against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $25.02 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,209.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,077.73 or 0.03569369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.25 or 0.00386967 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.97 or 0.01101132 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.70 or 0.00461612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.10 or 0.00426215 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00033236 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.53 or 0.00318734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003598 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

