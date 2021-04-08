SmartCredit Token Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (SMARTCREDI)

SmartCredit Token (CURRENCY:SMARTCREDI) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. One SmartCredit Token coin can currently be purchased for $7.43 or 0.00012739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCredit Token has a total market capitalization of $9.84 million and $1.54 million worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SmartCredit Token has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartCredit Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00071022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.94 or 0.00265608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $461.86 or 0.00791766 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,045.90 or 0.99507477 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00017514 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.91 or 0.00707848 BTC.

SmartCredit Token Profile

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,324,759 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCredit Token is smartcredit.io

Buying and Selling SmartCredit Token

