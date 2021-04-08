Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Critical Comparison

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Snap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Snap and DouYu International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $1.72 billion 55.57 -$1.03 billion ($0.75) -84.27 DouYu International $1.04 billion 3.25 $5.68 million $0.04 266.50

DouYu International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap. Snap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DouYu International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Snap and DouYu International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 1 8 29 0 2.74 DouYu International 0 4 0 0 2.00

Snap presently has a consensus price target of $66.29, indicating a potential upside of 4.88%. DouYu International has a consensus price target of $14.78, indicating a potential upside of 38.65%. Given DouYu International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Snap.

Volatility & Risk

Snap has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DouYu International has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Snap and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -49.74% -48.53% -24.44% DouYu International 8.92% 11.59% 9.12%

Summary

DouYu International beats Snap on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

