SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.54

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and traded as high as $21.67. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $21.57, with a volume of 22,557 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.50 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

