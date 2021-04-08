SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.46

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.46 and traded as high as C$27.77. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$27.67, with a volume of 349,611 shares traded.

SNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.46. The stock has a market cap of C$4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. On average, analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

