SnowGem Market Cap Reaches $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000555 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

