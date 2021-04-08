SnowSwap One Day Volume Tops $1.11 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for $40.14 or 0.00069065 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $12.24 million and $1.11 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00070851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.51 or 0.00262381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $451.61 or 0.00776945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,026.45 or 0.99828855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00017603 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00699631 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,943 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.