Sociall (SCL) Price Up 37.2% Over Last Week

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last week, Sociall has traded up 37.2% against the dollar. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $775,643.72 and approximately $13.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sociall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00056397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.09 or 0.00636716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00083843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

About Sociall

SCL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Sociall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

