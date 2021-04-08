Solana Hits 1-Day Volume of $584.89 Million (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Solana has a total market cap of $7.11 billion and $584.89 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar. One Solana coin can now be purchased for about $26.48 or 0.00046086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00055500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00082989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.00 or 0.00626661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 492,620,242 coins and its circulating supply is 268,416,587 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

