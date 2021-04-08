SolarCoin (SLR) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $3,339.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,223,648 coins and its circulating supply is 64,798,039 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SolarCoin (SOLAR) is a coin to increase the adoption and reward photovoltaic power production. The coin is a scrypt Proof of Work crypto currency with a block time of 60 seconds. The initial 100 block reward halves every year and the difficulty adjusts every 1440 blocks. There is 140 character transaction messaging. “

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

