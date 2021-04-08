SolGold’s (SOLG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

SolGold (LON:SOLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 39 ($0.51) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.58% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON:SOLG traded up GBX 1.93 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 26.98 ($0.35). The stock had a trading volume of 9,400,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,589. SolGold has a 12-month low of GBX 17.80 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 43.90 ($0.57). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.34, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a current ratio of 11.32. The company has a market cap of £562.19 million and a PE ratio of -29.97.
SolGold Company Profile
