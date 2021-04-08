SolGold’s (SOLG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

SolGold (LON:SOLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 39 ($0.51) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.58% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:SOLG traded up GBX 1.93 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 26.98 ($0.35). The stock had a trading volume of 9,400,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,589. SolGold has a 12-month low of GBX 17.80 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 43.90 ($0.57). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.34, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a current ratio of 11.32. The company has a market cap of £562.19 million and a PE ratio of -29.97.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

