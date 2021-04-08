Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as high as C$0.14. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 27,500 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$13.97 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.