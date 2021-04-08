SOMESING (SSX) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 60.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $23.16 million and approximately $436,602.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

