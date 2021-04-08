Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,703 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Sonoco Products worth $20,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 286.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after buying an additional 412,010 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,004,000 after acquiring an additional 319,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,196 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,674,000 after purchasing an additional 132,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,965.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 115,676 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $63.97 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

