SonoCoin (SONO) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.10 Million

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 8th. In the last seven days, SonoCoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One SonoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SonoCoin has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $58,497.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00070325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.97 or 0.00261942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.53 or 0.00769207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,028.05 or 1.00951963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00016962 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.33 or 0.00689191 BTC.

SonoCoin Coin Profile

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SonoCoin is sonocoin.io . SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SonoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SonoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SonoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

