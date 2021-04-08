South32 (LON:S32) Reaches New 52-Week High at $162.20

South32 Limited (LON:S32)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 162.20 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 161.40 ($2.11), with a volume of 15085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.09).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 154.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 138.77. The company has a market cap of £7.65 billion and a PE ratio of -69.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.90%.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

