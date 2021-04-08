Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s share price fell 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41. 118,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,697,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Several research firms recently commented on SWN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Johnson Rice upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 84,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 648,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 81,103 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,988,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after buying an additional 351,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,340,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 127,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

