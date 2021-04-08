S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 4.4% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $8,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $365.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.23 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The company has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

