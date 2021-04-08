Spaceswap Price Tops $0.31 (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. Spaceswap has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $172,981.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spaceswap coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded down 35.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00071544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.64 or 0.00263398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $461.33 or 0.00790923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,035.33 or 0.99497875 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00018307 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.60 or 0.00707384 BTC.

About Spaceswap

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,394,639 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,185 coins. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Spaceswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars.

