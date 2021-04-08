SparksPay Market Capitalization Hits $29,675.64 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $29,675.64 and approximately $12.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011191 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,739,503 coins and its circulating supply is 9,649,223 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

