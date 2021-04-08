SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Stock Position Raised by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $261,000.

NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $113.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day moving average of $103.18. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $79.14 and a 52 week high of $113.66.

