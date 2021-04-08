SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,642 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDYG. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2,533.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,343,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,111,000 after buying an additional 1,292,014 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,073,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after buying an additional 246,812 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2,564.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 187,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,727,000.

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $76.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.43. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $77.44.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

