SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Cut by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.5% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $13,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $480.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,505. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $267.17 and a 12 month high of $489.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $469.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.05.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

