SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 3.4% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $17,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,015,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000.

MDY traded down $2.37 on Thursday, reaching $479.93. The company had a trading volume of 20,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,505. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.05. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $267.17 and a 52-week high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

