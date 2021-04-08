Spectrecoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00051545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00052770 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.86 or 0.00311253 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000557 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011603 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00027812 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.