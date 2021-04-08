Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,965 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.61% of Spectrum Brands worth $20,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPB. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $88.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.02. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.54 and a one year high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.