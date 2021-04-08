Spendcoin (SPND) Market Capitalization Achieves $117.36 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0452 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $117.36 million and approximately $753,623.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00055741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00022649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00084345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.61 or 0.00630795 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Spendcoin Coin Profile

SPND is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

