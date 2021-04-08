Spiking (SPIKE) Trading Up 168.4% This Week

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 136.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Spiking coin can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spiking has traded up 168.4% against the U.S. dollar. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $10.19 million and $26,797.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Spiking Coin Profile

SPIKE is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Spiking Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

