Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.24) and the highest is ($0.63). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.91). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,626. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $53.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.