Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.24) and the highest is ($0.63). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.91). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,626. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $53.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

