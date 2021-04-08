Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 113.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 499,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.89% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $36,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,063,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,743,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $2,129,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

NYSE SPR opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

