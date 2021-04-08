Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,603 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Spirit Airlines worth $19,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAVE opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

SAVE has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

