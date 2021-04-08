Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPLK. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.06.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $138.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,419.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,414,077. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $756,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $809,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 81.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 110.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $2,238,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.