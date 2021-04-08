Stably USD (USDS) Price Tops $1.01 on Exchanges

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $660,424.92 and approximately $7,453.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001745 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00056397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.09 or 0.00636716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00083843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD (USDS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,622,174 coins and its circulating supply is 654,542 coins. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

