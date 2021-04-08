STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,622,000 after purchasing an additional 912,314 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,794,000 after purchasing an additional 88,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in STAG Industrial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,799,000 after purchasing an additional 302,059 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after acquiring an additional 159,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,660,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,319,000 after acquiring an additional 81,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

STAG stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $34.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 78.80%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

