Stakenet 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $122,016.00 (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $53.38 million and approximately $122,016.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.34 or 0.00462301 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001183 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005691 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00028700 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.33 or 0.00138391 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.09 or 0.05018792 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 119,198,435 coins and its circulating supply is 115,659,398 coins. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

