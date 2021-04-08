Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.34% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 267.56 ($3.50).

Shares of SLA traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 302.30 ($3.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,433,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,374. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of GBX 201.40 ($2.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 302.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 279.75.

In related news, insider Stephen Bird acquired 100,000 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £286,000 ($373,660.83). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £88,800 ($116,017.77).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

