Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.34% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 267.56 ($3.50).
Shares of SLA traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 302.30 ($3.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,433,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,374. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of GBX 201.40 ($2.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 302.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 279.75.
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
