Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,636 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $107,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,347 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 211,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $200.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.88. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.64 and a 52-week high of $204.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

