Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

SWK opened at $200.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $97.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

