Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 2.1% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.22.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.78. The stock had a trading volume of 102,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,707. The stock has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.54 and a one year high of $113.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

