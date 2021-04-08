Starname (IOV) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Starname coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Starname has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Starname has a market cap of $5.74 million and approximately $177,303.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Starname alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00056049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00022909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.00 or 0.00632110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00083578 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00030220 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname (CRYPTO:IOV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . The official website for Starname is starname.me . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starname Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starname and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.