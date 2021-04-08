Status (SNT) Hits Market Cap of $559.67 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last week, Status has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Status coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $559.67 million and $45.83 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Status

Status (SNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

