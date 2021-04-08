Stealth Price Hits $0.16 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, Stealth has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $6.24 million and $12,581.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001359 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019947 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,150,889 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.