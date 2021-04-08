Stellar Price Tops $0.48 (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 8th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $11.05 billion and approximately $1.70 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stellar has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,391 coins and its circulating supply is 22,793,014,484 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

